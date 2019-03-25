Good Monday evening/night! We hope you had a great weekend and we send our best for a wonderful week ahead.
After a beautiful weekend, all is quiet as we get ready to kick off a brand new workweek and our weather worries through the middle of the week should be pretty minimal.
Spring arrived last week and it also looks like we'll continue to get a taste of temperatures that actually reflect the season.
Tonight
The quiet pattern continues. Expect full sunshine over Mid-Michigan again for the rest of today until sunset tonight around 7:53 PM.
Temperatures will be falling from the 30s down into the 20s this evening.
We stay clear through this later evening and overnight hours. Winds will back off a bit, allowing overnight lows to fall down into the teens and low 20s by Tuesday morning's commute.
Tuesday
Another day of abundant sunshine will carry on throughout the day on Tuesday. High Pressure will continue to dominate the weather pattern for the Great Lakes.
Highs will be a touch warmer; looking to reach into the low to mid 40s for most. Still stay cooler along the lakeshore where highs could struggle to break 40. Good news is light look to stay generally light.
Sunshine and clear skies will once again take us into Tuesday evening until sunset around 7:55 PM. Lows into Tuesday night will once again down down into the 20s.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
