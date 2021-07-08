The rain and storms have finally moved on, and we're looking forward to a brighter end to the work week!
Overnight
Stubborn clouds will hang on overnight in the wake of our now-departing frontal boundary. Some spotty drizzle will be possible, but chances will diminish as the night goes on. The only potential hazard could come in the form of some patchy fog closer to daybreak, but this is not expected to be a widespread issue. Temperatures will remain on the cooler side, with lows headed for the mid 50s.
Friday
Friday morning will start mostly cloudy with some of that patchy fog, but as high pressure filters in from the northwest skies will begin to clear! We'll see decreasing clouds through the morning and afternoon, leading to mostly sunny skies by the late afternoon and evening hours! Temperatures will be comfortable in the middle 70s along with pleasant humidity levels. Dew point temperatures (our best indicator of atmospheric moisture) will drop into the middle 50s Friday.
Early Look at the Weekend
Your weekend will start off nice with partly to mostly sunny skies! Highs will reach the upper 70s near 80, and the humidity will still be on a comfortable level. Sunday brings more thunderstorm chances as we head back towards a more summer-like pattern. Highs will reach the middle to upper 70s on Sunday, and 80s will carry us into next week!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
