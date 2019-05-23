Cooler weather takes the reigns under clear skies tonight, but the changes will keep coming.
Overnight
Mostly clear skies will remain in place for most of the overnight period as high pressure settles over the state. Coming along for the ride will be a cooler air mass that will bring moring lows back to around average for late-May.
Lows will come to a stop in the upper 40s and low 50s by morning, with winds easing to 5-10 mph out of the WNW.
Friday
We'll have to get cooler in order to get back to even warmer weather over the holiday weekend. Peeks of sunshine on Friday morning will quickly give way to mostly cloudy skies as a wave of energy runs northeastward along an approaching warm front, but those clouds will also lock in a day of cooler readings.
High temperatures will still be close to normal in the middle and upper 60s, but may hover closer to the lower 60s and upper 50s near Lake Huron thanks to an ENE wind at 5-10 mph.
Most of Friday will be dry, but we will begin to see isolated showers and thunderstorms develop around or shortly after the evening commute. That activity will become more numerous throughout Friday night as the warm front begins to lift in from the south. Lows will remain mild as well, only falling to the middle and upper 50s.
Saturday
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will serve as the official kickoff to Memorial Day Weekend, but they will not be indicative of the weekend as a whole. Storms will taper off in the afternoon, but clouds may prove a bit stubborn. Regardless of the degree of clouds and sunshine, high temperatures will soar into the upper 70s to around 80.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.