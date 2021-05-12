Meteorologist Mathieu Mondro brings you the First Warn 5 forecast!

Good Wednesday morning Mid-Michigan!  The long-awaited warm-up is finally here!  The nice conditions will remain for your Thursday too.  Let's break it down in the forecast!

Today

High Pressure Setup

Turning the corner at last! High pressure gives our slow-moving upper level low pressure system the boot on today, bringing abundant sunshine back to the region. More importantly, temperatures will finally take a turn back toward average. Highs will climb into the mid 60s on this afternoon, along with lighter north northwesterly winds at only 5-10 mph. Feeling like Spring for a change!

Highs Today

Tonight

Skies will remain mostly clear on Wednesday night, and it will still be a bit chilly by May standards, but warmer than the last few nights. Most lows will drop to the upper 30s with northwesterly winds at 5-10 mph. Spotty frost will be possible across our northern communities, but it will not be the widespread problem it has been over the past week.

Lows Tonight

Thursday

High pressure will still hold influence into Thursday, still allowing for an abundance of shine and temperatures warming up even further!  High 60s will be the case for Thursday, and we'll have another day of tame winds around 3 to 7 mph out of the northwest.  That wind will shift to the southwest in the afternoon.

Highs Thursday

Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!

Copyright 2020 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

