The warmup we have been looking for is finally at our doorstep! We just have to get through one more round of cold conditions tonight.
Weather Alerts
FREEZE WARNING in effect until 8:00 AM for the following counties: CLARE, GRATIOT, ISABELLA, OGEMAW, ROSCOMMON.
FROST ADVISORY in effect until 8:00 AM for the following counties: ALCONA, ARENAC, BAY, GENESEE, GLADWIN, HURON, IOSCO, LAPEER, MIDLAND, SAGINAW, SANILAC, SHAWASSEE, TUSCOLA.
Tonight
The threat of frost continues into a 7th night tonight, with clearing skies once again paving the way for temperatures to dive into the low 30s. A few locations northwest of the Bay could see lows drop into the upper 20s. The good news for many of us is that this should be the last night we see a widespread frost.
Wednesday
Turning the corner at last! High pressure gives out slow-moving upper level low pressure system the boot on Wednesday, bringing abundant sunshine back to the region. More importantly, temperatures will finally take a turn back toward average. Highs will climb into the mid 60s on Wednesday afternoon, along with lighter northerly winds at only 5-10 mph. Feeling like Spring for a change!
Skies will remain clear on Wednesday night, and it will still be a bit chilly by May standards. Most lows will drop to the upper 30s with northwesterly winds at 5-10 mph. Spotty frost will be possible across our northern communities, but it will not be the widespread problem it has been over the past week.
Stay warm, everyone!
