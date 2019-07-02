Happy Tuesday Mid-Michigan!
We hope you've had a great start to the week so far. After plenty of sunshine and hot temperatures yesterday, rain showers and thunderstorms are back today.
We break down the forecast below.
Today & Tonight
For today you can expect scattered rain showers and thunderstorms. Sky conditions for today will be mostly cloudy. Temperatures today will climb into the middle and upper 80s for most locations, with higher humidity levels. Make sure to stay cool and hydrated for today.
Showers and storms will become more heavy and steady during the afternoon and evening hours. There is a chance for any storms that develop to become strong to severe. Storms could produce damaging winds, hail, and heavy downpours. Make sure to stay weather aware for today.
The Storm Prediction Center has issued a marginal risk for severe weather for portions of Mid-Michigan.
Tonight, low temperatures will drop into the 60s. A few showers and thunderstorms will still be possible overnight.
