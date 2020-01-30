Good Thursday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far and we hope the second half is just as nice, despite the stubborn clouds.
The pattern we've been dealing with the last several days has felt incredibly stagnant and it doesn't look like it will be changing much within the next few days. However, it has been nice getting a chance to dry out and it looks like we'll keep that going for at least one more day.
For those hoping for any sort of sunshine, it appears there is some hope for the latter half of the weekend.
Today & Tonight
Out the door this morning, temperatures are running in the middle and upper 20s with a minor wind chills. A few spots are feeling like the upper teens, but for the last few days of January, that's definitely tolerable. Especially considering some of the wind chills we dealt with last year around this time (20-30 below zero).
Not much will change as far as cloud cover goes today, with another cloudy day expected. With that in mind, high temperatures won't be changing much with lower and middle 30s expected this afternoon.
Winds should stay light and variable through the day, allowing for just a minor wind chill that may drop into the 20s at times this afternoon.
Consistency will be the theme through this evening with continued cloud cover and dry weather. Temperatures through this evening should gradually fall into the middle and upper 20s, eventually landing in the lower and middle 20s overnight.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.