Happy Thursday Mid-Michigan! We hope you had a great week so far. It's Thursday July 23rd.
This morning some locations had reduced visibility because of patchy fog. That fog is now lifting and moving out of our area.
We break down the forecast below.
Today & Tonight
It's a mild start to our day. High temperatures today will be more comfortable, climbing into the upper 70s to lower 80s. The winds today will be sustained at 5 to 10 mph from the northeast direction.
Most locations will have quiet weather conditions, however a select few areas could see a quick pocket of rain, mainly towards the lake-shore. A good mix of sun and clouds will be on tap for today.
This evening's weather will be pleasant with temperatures in the 70s and we will be under a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky.
Clouds will continue to diminish overnight, and low temperatures will fall into the middle to upper 50s and lower 60s. A great night to perhaps open up the windows and let some fresh air in all while giving our A/C a break.
