Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you have had a great week so far and we welcome you to Thursday!
After a very cold Wednesday, the arctic air is finally starting to move out of the area. We will also see some sunshine this afternoon. However, still watch out for a few slick roads and sidewalks while you travel today.
We break down the forecast below.
Today & Tonight
We had a few passing snow showers and flurries this morning, but now we are getting a chance to dry out completely for the remainder of the day. Expect a partly to mostly cloudy sky as we go through this Thursday.
Temperatures today will not be as cold as Wednesday. High temperatures today will reach the middle to upper 20s with a few lower 30s possible. The winds will be out of the southwest at 10 to 20 mph.
During the evening and overnight, we will remain under that partly to mostly cloudy sky condition. Temperatures tonight will land in the lower 20s.
