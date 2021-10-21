Good Thursday afternoon Mid-Michigan! We hope your Thursday has been going well so far and that you've stayed dry with this morning's rain! There's a lull in activity right now, but showers will pick back up heading through the afternoon hours. We also have a substantial cooldown after this rain.
Afternoon
We're in between the two rounds of showers right now. This is because a dry slot has formed in the low pressure system bringing Mid-Michigan the showery activity. Once the low moves farther east along with the dry slot, showers will pick back up on the backside of the low. There's currently a line of showers across our northern counties that will build southward on the backside. The line will not be extremely robust, but will provide some wet weather if you're out around dinner or heading home from work.
A secondary cold front that will form on the backside of this low will certainly make things cooler! Mid-Michigan has essentially already reached the high temperature mark for today. Temperatures will gradually fall through the remainder of the afternoon. Folks up north will be into the 40s by dinner! The breeze today will eventually shift to the northwest, sustained from 10 to 15 mph but gusting to 25 at times.
Tonight
Shower activity winds down into the beginning of the overnight period with skies starting to clear too, but still expect a few clouds to be in the mix tonight creating variably cloudy skies. Pair the slight cooling with the cooler airmass rushing in, lows will be in the middle and lower 30s tonight. The daytime breeze will gradually slow through the night as well, starting between 10 to 20 mph out of the northwest but slowing to 5 to 10 mph by the morning. A few spots of frost are not impossible up north by morning, either.
Friday
With cooler air moving in Friday and lake temperatures still running on the mild side, lake-effect rain showers will be possible as we close out the workweek.
Right now, based on current expectations with a north northwest wind direction and a lighter speed, most of the showers should hug the lakeshore areas like the eastern Thumb, with chances becoming a bit lower as you go inland.
Outside of the showers, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies, with highs much cooler in the upper 40s to low 50s. Luckily, our winds on Friday should be lighter around 5 to 10 miles per hour, which should limit the wind chill.
Friday night plans will be on the chilly side with plenty of 40s after the sun goes down. Beyond a spotty shower, high school football and other outdoor plans should be in decent shape, as long as the chill doesn't bother you.
Overnight lows by Saturday morning will be in the 30s.
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
