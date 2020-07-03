Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you had a great week and are ready for a great holiday weekend!
As the weekend begins, so does a heat wave that shows no signs of letting up anytime soon!
Despite minor rain chances, the dry stretch continues into next week too.
Here's the forecast!
Today & Tonight
This morning's commute will have no problems and we're in for another hot day to close out the workweek.
High temperatures should warm back up into low to middle 90s in our warmest spots, although some areas may, by the numbers, be just a touch cooler due to northeast winds around 5-15 mph.
That being said, it won't be a huge difference and won't feel all that much different.
Plenty of sunshine will still be in the cards for your Friday. UV indices at a 9 again for today. Apply the sunscreen if you'll be outdoors for long duration of time. Be sure to find ways to stay cool and hydrated too.
Northeast winds today could pose a few lake breezes to form off of the Lake Huron to help kick up a few isolated showers in the afternoon.
If these showers do materialize, which is no guarantee, we don't expect anything widespread.
Any activity from the afternoon that may develop will dissipate into the overnight hours.
Clear to partly cloudy skies will carry into Saturday.
Lows will drop back into the mid 60.
Saturday & Sunday
Highs in the 90s will keep on rolling inon Saturday, with another day of mostly sunny skies expected.
We currently do not expect any rain showers on Saturday around the state of Michigan, so if traveling, you shouldn't have any worries.
Lows Saturday night will be again only dropping into the mid 60s.
Mostly clear skies will be expected into the beginning of Sunday.
Sunday should be fairly dry as well with more sunshine and temperatures climbing into the lower and middle 90s.
It's tough to say with a few days to go before we get there, especially pinpointing a location, but it at least seems plausible we see a few lake-breeze showers develop at times on Sunday afternoon and evening.
If this chance materializes, we don't expect these to be widespread or anything that will ruin the weekend. Something similar to what we're expecting for later on this afternoon.
A few showers may also be possible in the western Upper Peninsula on Sunday.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
Stay warm, everyone!
