Good Monday morning! We hope you had a great holiday weekend, but also hope you're ready for an inconvenient morning drive.
Snow has moved in and will be with us through the morning hours, before gradually tapering off this afternoon and evening. We have several school closings, so be sure to check those out on our School Closings page.
Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect through this afternoon. For specific information for your county, head to our Weather Alerts page.
Today & Tonight
Planning for extra time on the morning drive today is a must as snow continues to fall. As always, elevated surfaces such as bridges/overpasses and exit/entrance ramps require the most attention.
Temperatures are below freezing in many spots, so side streets and untreated roads are likely slick as well. At the very least, you'll need some extra time to scrape off the car.
Expect upper 20s and 30s through the day today, with wind chills hovering in the teens and low 20s. Winds will be out of the northerly direction, sustained at 15-25 miles per hour, gusting over 30 miles per hour at times.
Snow is widespread through the lunch hour today but will gradually taper off from west to east this afternoon, eventually ending overnight. If any activity lingers through the overnight, it will likely be snow in areas that traditionally see lake-effect.
Accumulations have been trimmed back through parts of the region as data has become more available this morning. Our latest expectations are below.
If you're in locations such as Midland, Bay, and Isabella counties, as well as areas near I-69, you're right on the cut off line. So it's possible you could fall into either zone.
Remember, you can always get your extended outlook on your terms, 24/7, by checking out your First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.