Good Saturday evening/night Mid-Michigan! We hope you're enjoying the weekend so far.
After a dry start to the weekend, mild temperatures briefly return to the forecast going into the new week.
Despite Tuesday, rain chances look to hold off until late next week.
Here's the latest forecast!
Evening/Tonight (Saturday)
Mostly clear skies will be the theme going into the later evening and tonight. We don't expect any precipitation going into tonight for Mid-Michigan.
Despite a stronger SW breeze around 5-15 mph, gusting near 20 mph, low temperatures tonight will stay chilly in the mid to upper 30s for most.
Could have some frost development into Sunday morning. Winds are expected to decrease in strength going into Sunday.
Additionally, Daylight Savings Time comes to an end tonight. Don't forget to set the clocks back one hour before going to bed tonight!
We officially "fall back" one hour at 2 AM Sunday morning.
Sunday
For the morning, expect some more rays of sunshine to start the day! Our new sunrise will be at 7:19 AM.
Going past lunchtime into the afternoon, we could have a few more clouds develop giving way to partly to mostly sunny skies. Good news is we expect to stay dry for the rest of the weekend.
Anything outdoors like raking leaves or hanging up the Christmas lights should be good to go for Sunday!
Temperatures will also be a nice treat going into the afternoon. Many areas reaching the upper 50s near 60. This will come with a lighter SW wind around 5-10 mph.
Have a great weekend!
Mild Start to the Week
Sky conditions will be similar for Monday compared to Sunday. Starting with more sun in the morning following by a few more clouds in the PM hours.
Temperatures will stay well above average for another day. Most areas look to reach into the 60s by the afternoon!
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
