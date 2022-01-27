Good Thursday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far.
Another cold & breezy day ahead with snow showers chances returning.
We do track 30s returning in the extended forecast.
Here's the latest!
Late Week (Thursday & Friday)
Most of Thursday morning should be dry. A few peeks of sun early on at best with more clouds moving in by the afternoon.
Although highs will be warmer in the 20s later this afternoon, wind chills will still be stuck in the teens and even single digits due to winds from the SW around 10-20 mph with gusts near 30 mph
A cold front approaching from the northwest will bring a better chance of snow during the afternoon and evening. The snow during the afternoon and evening is not expected to be heavy, but could cause some slick roads depending on the exact placement during the evening commute.
Accumulations with this round should largely check in at 1" or less when all said and done. Common-sense Michigan winter driving should get the job done tomorrow!
More clouds past midnight and winds turn more from the north into Friday. Lows tonight will drop back into the single digits. Wind chills sub zero again into Friday morning near -5 to -15.
Friday is looking more split for the region. More lake effect clouds and snow showers possible for the Thumb, with better chances for some sun farther inland.
Highs Friday will be much colder behind a cold front in the teens. Wind chills in the single digits near 0 expected into the afternoon.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.