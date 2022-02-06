Good Sunday evening/night Mid-Michigan, we hope you enjoyed the weekend.
There are several clipper systems possible for the upcoming week that could deliver some snow shower chances. No big storm look likely at this point.
Slightly warmer temperatures this upcoming week before another round of colder air returns for the upcoming weekend.
Here's the latest forecast!
Evening/Tonight (Sunday)
Chances for scattered snow showers will pick up in frequency later this evening and especially after midnight, although it still won't be snowing every minute of the overnight.
This will be more of a nuisance snow, just enough to make roadways slick in a few spots for the Monday morning drive.
Low temperatures will be a touch "warmer" tonight in the lower 20s with less of a breeze from the southwest wind between 5-15 mph.
One good thing about lows in the 20s tonight is that any road salt and treatments will be able to work a lot more efficiently, so treated surfaces should fair a little better for Monday morning's commute.
Monday
Mostly cloudy skies will be likely for most of the day due to a passing clipper system just to our north.
Snow showers on the back side of the clipper will be more isolated going into the afternoon and evening hours with better chances for snow showers staying focused on the morning.
Highs on Monday will be very similar to Sunday topping out a degree or two on either side of 30.
By the evening when all is said-and-done, accumulations will be minor up to 1" or less. Just enough for some slick roads at worst.
A few more clipper systems look likely this week. Again Wednesday and Friday. As of now, Friday will be our best chance for some accumulating snowfall.
Like always, check back in for expected updates to this.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.