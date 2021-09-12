Good Sunday morning Mid-Michigan! We hope your weekend has been going well so far! We'll start off this morning mainly dry, just with some stubborn clouds hanging around. We're getting more clarity on the chance for thunderstorms this afternoon as well, with a severe chance to go along with that. Make sure you have a way to receive weather alerts today!
Today
Last night's cold front has stalled out over Mid-Michigan, providing a little bit of a temperature split this morning. Out the door, temperatures are in the middle 50s in our northern counties, while folks along the I-69 corridor are still holding onto lower 70s. Temperatures are in the 60s filling in between. There is stubborn cloud coverage with a few stray sprinkles. Through the rest of the morning, that cloud coverage will be sticking around with the possibility for a few of those sprinkles still there as well.
With the stalled-out cold front and more clarity in this morning's data, we're seeing a little bit of a better chance for thunderstorms this afternoon. Activity looks to pick up mid-afternoon, near the 3:00 PM hour, with activity winding down near the the 10:00 PM hour. The most likely areas to see storms will also be through our middle counties and south towards I-69.
The Storm Prediction Center has also upgraded a part of Mid-Michigan into the Slight Risk (2 out of 5, chance of scattered severe storms) category, while the rest of the area still remains under the Marginal Risk (1 out of 5, chance of an isolated severe storm). As of the 9:00 AM update from the SPC, the Slight Risk has now been extended farther west.
High temperatures for the day will be quite split due to that cold front, with folks north of I-69 only reaching the upper 60s and lower 70s, while folks along I-60 just south of the cold front will touch the lower 80s. Our wind will generally be out of the north northeast at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Headed into the overnight hours after the main storms of the day wind down, some lingering showers and rumbles of thunder are possible. Otherwise we'll hang on to mostly cloudy skies while folks up north will see a brief clearing. This will lead to the chance for some patchy fog tomorrow morning. Lows tonight will settle into the middle 50s, with upper 40s north. Patchy fog formation north will also be aided by a light NNE wind.
Monday
On Monday morning once the stalled cold front finally begins to depart, a few isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible, but mainly south in the viewing area. Past that, we'll just have mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the lower 70s and an east northeast wind from 5 to 10 mph.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
