Gray, gray, and... well, more gray. That was the theme of the weekend around Mid-Michigan and unfortunately it doesn't appear to be a theme that's changing in the near term. Thankfully as we begin a new workweek, things are getting a chance to dry out after persistent drizzle, rain, and snow over the weekend.
Today & Tonight
As you get ready to head out this morning, temperatures are running in the upper 20s to middle 30s. There is just enough of a northwest wind to bring our wind chills down into the 20s, but nothing extreme for late January.
That aforementioned wind should remain out of the northwest today and run about 5 to 15 miles per hour.
High temperatures should remain a few degrees above average with lower and middle 30s expected this afternoon. Wind chills should remain in the 20s.
Outside of any lingering slick spots on area roads where moisture hasn't quite dried up, we should be just fine for the commutes in the morning and afternoon. Wet weather is not expected today.
Skies will remain pretty cloudy, which seems like it's been the case far too often this month. Out of the ordinary for January? Of course not. But that doesn't make it any easier to take.
- Both Saginaw and Flint have spent roughly 50% of January days under cloudy skies (Flint: 13 days, Saginaw: 14 days).
We stay relatively dry but keep the clouds around overnight. There is a chance for a few flurries late tonight and again on Tuesday, but nothing more significant than that. Overnight lows will fall into the middle 20s tonight.
