Rain, snow, or a combination of the two, Mid-Michigan saw quite a bit of messy weather on Friday. Fortunately, things are looking better for the weekend!
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect for the following counties until 11:00 PM: CLARE, ISABELLA, OGEMAW, ROSCOMMON.
Tonight
Steadiest rain and snow will shift focus north of the Tri-Cities for most of this evening, with cooling temperatures resulting in more and more of a changeover to snow. This could result in an additional 1"-2" of snow accumulation across Gladwin, Clare, Roscommon, and Ogemaw Counties. Additional accumulation of 1" or less is possible around the Tri-Cities, Mt. Pleasant, and along the north shore of Saginaw Bay.
Isolated snow showers will remain possible across the region after midnight, but we might also break into some spotty clearing as some drier air rotates in overhead. We could also see some icy conditions develop on wet road surfaces as temperatures dip into the upper 20s by morning. Continue to use caution if traveling overnight or on Saturday morning!
Saturday
Sprawling low pressure will continue to track slowly across the Ohio Valley on Saturday, keeping us close enough to see a few rain or snow showers develop during the afternoon and evening. These will be minimally impactful, especially compared to Friday's messy weather, but could create some slick spots on the roads here and there.
Outside of the chance for some rain and snow showers, we may also occasionally break into some sunshine. Highs will remain above average in the mid 30s.
Isolated snow showers will remain possible on Saturday night, with skies remaining mostly cloudy. Expect lows in the upper 20s.
Stay warm, everyone!
