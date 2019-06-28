After proving shy on Thursday, thunderstorms charged across Mid-Michigan this morning, packing torrents of rain. The storms left quite a bit of flooding behind, but now it looks like we're going to right the ship as we head into the weekend.
Tonight
After the drenching put on us by Friday morning's thunderstorms, we're starting to head in the right direction. We're just not completely out of the woods just yet, though. Widespread cloud cover has impeded things, but with a warm front still draped across lower Michigan this evening, we may still scare up a few showers or thunderstorms through midnight. You'll want to keep an eye on the skies if you plan to be outdoors this evening.
After midnight, we'll be left with partly to mostly cloudy skies straight on through daybreak. It will remain quite muggy too, with lows again only dipping into the upper 60s.
Saturday
The final weekend of June is looking to close the month out right. Mostly cloudy skies in the morning will gradually give way to sunshine in the afternoon as a pocket of high pressure settles in from the north. With that increasing sunshine will come a very slight chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm, mainly south and west of the Tri-Cities. The overwhelming majority of us will stay dry on Saturday, though.
The Summer warmth will march on too, with highs expected to once again top the mid 80s.
Mostly clear skies will continue on Saturday night, as humidity levels begin to drop off. Expect a much more comfortable night with lows in the mid 60s.
Sunday
Summer perfection to close out the weekend, and the month of June! Mostly sunny skies will have Sunday living up to its name along with low humidity and highs in the low 80s.
