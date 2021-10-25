Even our weather had a case of the Mondays, making for a soggy, raw start to the work week. We'll trend a little better into Tuesday, even getting some sun back into our skies!
Weather Alerts
WIND ADVISORY and LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY in effect for Bay, Tuscola, Huron and Sanilac counties into Tuesday morning.
GALE WARNING in effect for the Saginaw Bay.
Tonight
Steady rain from Monday's storm system will wrap up quickly on Monday evening as low pressure tracks east into Pennsylvania. Lingering northeasterly winds behind the system will keep some scattered lake effect showers going in its place, as those showers persist past midnight for many of us. Winds will eventually pivot into the north closer to daybreak, forcing any remaining showers east across the Thumb, and allowing some clearing to take place in many inland locations.
Temperatures will remain chilly, falling to the upper 30s overnight. Northeast winds at 15-25 mph will continue to gust near 30 mph at times, especially along the Lake Huron shoreline. Those winds will pivot north by daybreak.
Tuesday
It will be a tale of two days around the TV5 viewing area for our Tuesday, with clouds and showers expected to linger in the Thumb, while areas to the west will break out into some sunshine for the second day of the workweek.
Winds staying breezy mainly from the north around 10-20 mph will be the reason for the lake effect clouds and showers on the east side of the state. The best chances will be in the morning, and these showers should be on the lighter side.
Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 40s and low 50s.
