Good Wednesday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far despite the rain and for those who needed it, we hope you've made up at least a bit of ground for your lawn, garden, and fields.
It's been one of our more gray stretches in awhile, but we are expecting skies to get brighter as we move through the rest of the workweek. As far as temperatures go, we expect to warm back up a bit, too!
Today & Tonight
As you head out the door this morning, plan for a very pleasant start temperature wise with 40s and 50s for the commute. Compared to where we've been over the last several weeks, this is arguably a bit chilly. Beyond some patchy fog, we have no worries as skies are clear.
With plenty of added sunshine, we should manage to see the 70s return in many areas, with lower and middle 70s expected for the afternoon. Winds will be light out of the west northwest around 5 to 10 miles per hour.
As we warm up, we will see some fair weather clouds develop, but overall we're not expecting those clouds to produce much rain. Some of our models have been hinting at a few stray showers, and while we don't think that's completely impossible, the chances are slim. If anything does manage to develop, it would be very light and not problematic.
This evening should be very pleasant with comfortable temperatures and some sunshine between any clouds. As we lose the heating of the day, skies should begin clearing out into the overnight.
Overnight lows will fall back into the 50s tonight with a light west southwesterly wind.
