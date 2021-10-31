Good Sunday evening/night Mid-Michigan and Happy Halloween!! We hope you enjoyed the holiday weekend.
The chance will hold for a few showers to end the weekend. Next week, the bigger story will be a colder pattern for most of the week.
We may even have the chance to see some snowflakes.
Here's the latest forecast!
Halloween
For Trick-Or-Treating, temperatures will be falling through the evening because of the cold frontal passage.
Temperatures will fall throughout the 40s going into the later evening. The passage of the front will also be breezy with a west northwest wind from 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25+ at times.
Tonight (Sunday)
After the clouds and the isolated showers move through, subsidence (sinking air) behind the cold front will allow for skies to clear out. We'll have mostly clear skies with the only remaining clouds being northwest in the area due to lake effect.
We also can't rule out a sprinkle in our farthest northern locations tonight. Lows will plummet tonight, though, with lows dropping well into the 30s, around freezing for many. The breezy conditions will also last tonight with a west wind from 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.
Colder Pattern This Upcoming Week
After the passage of a cold front Sunday, cooler air will rush into Mid-Michigan and stick around for most of the week.
Highs will only reach the 40s with overnight lows in the 30s and even upper 20s. The coldest night are expected to occur mid-week.
Monday will still feature variably cloudy skies with a stronger wind mainly from the west around 10-15 mph. Gusts could still reach 25 mph at times. This could lead to a shower or two north of the Bay. Most are dry Monday.
Mid-week Tuesday into Wednesday will be the better chance for a few more lake-effect showers along with some snowflakes mixed in. This possibility is most prevalent overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of "today" & "yesterday." In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like "today" are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
