Good evening Mid-Michigan! We hope you had a great weekend and have a great week ahead!
Big changes made themselves known going into this weekend. We have cooler temperatures along with more shower chances this week.
We have the forecast below!
Tonight
We all look to receive a few showers especially going into this evening and early overnight hours before wrapping up overnight by early Monday.
Lows tonight will be down into the mid to upper 30s.
Winds will diminish to out of the west around 5-15 mph.
Monday
Some clouds along with the possibility for a few lingering early showers will look to exit by sunrise to the east.
Some rays of sunshine will be likely to mix in with the clouds going later into the afternoon. Staying partly to mostly cloudy for a majority of the day.
Some clearing will be possible by the early evening allowing a few more rays of sun in before the day is out.
Highs again will be below average; only reaching the low 50s.
