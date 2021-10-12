It wasn't as warm as Monday, but temperatures remained unseasonably warm on Tuesday. Now we'll work on drying out a bit.
Tonight
Low pressure over the Mackinac Straits will continue to track away into southern Canada tonight. This will bring about a gradual end to the lingering areas of drizzle and light rain, but the clouds will not feel as inclined to leave. Mostly cloudy skies will continue into Wednesday morning, low temperatures remain well above average again, dipping to the upper 50s.
Wednesday
This looks to be our drier day for the week.
We'll have a chance sneak in a few rays of sun from time to time, too. It doesn't appear that clouds will be going away entirely so partly to mostly cloudy conditions will be in play for the majority of Wednesday.
Highs on Wednesday will have a chance to reach back into the upper 60s and low 70s in spots. While still cooler than Monday, we're still running above average for this time of year; average is mid 60s.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.