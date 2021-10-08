Heavy rain and thunderstorms made for a soggy end to the work week on Friday, but do we need to worry about more this weekend?
Tonight
Mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers will continue tonight, but slowly begin tapering off by sunrise. A few isolated showers are still possible after sunrise though. Patchy fog will also be possible again due to the light south wind tonight, elevated dew points from all of the airborne moisture, and fresh rainfall. Lows will settle to around 60 degrees, give or take a degree or two depending on if you are located north or south.
When all is mostly done by sunrise, expect about an additional 0.25" on average with some higher totals in our western counties.
This will put our storm total from Thursday to Saturday morning on average around 0.50", with locally higher amounts near 0.75" and lower amounts down to 0.25" for those who saw the least activity.
Saturday & Sunday
Some lingering overnight showers may be possible early Saturday before ending briefly during the morning. Skies will be mostly cloudy as we start the day.
Into the afternoon, clouds may break up a bit allowing for some sunshine to poke through the clouds. Highs will have a chance to warm back up into the 70s, giving us a pleasant start to the weekend overall.
A few isolated showers will be possible on Saturday afternoon and early evening, but the coverage will allow most outdoor plans to be just fine.
Late Saturday night into Sunday morning a warm front will be lifting through the area, which could bring some showers to start the day on Sunday. But like Saturday, we don't expect this rain chances to ruin the weekend.
Shower chances will be a bit greater during the morning, before the warm front lifts those showers to our north for the afternoon. Some sunshine may break out on Sunday afternoon, just like Saturday.
Highs will be well into the 70s on Sunday behind the warm front, with an outside shot at 80 degrees, especially in our southern zones along I-69.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
