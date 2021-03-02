Our weather took a turn back toward milder conditions on Tuesday, and there's still a little warming to do yet!
Tonight
Clear skies this evening will begin to give way to a few clouds straying in from the north after 8:00 PM. Those clouds will become more numerous overnight, but will really only translate into partly cloudy skies for the vast majority of us. In any event, we're on track for a quiet Tuesday night, and one that will not be nearly as cold as Monday night!
Temperatures will settle into the low 30s this evening, and hover there for most of the night. Breezy conditions will hang on with a SSW wind at 10-20 mph, but wind chills at worst will fall into the 20s. Much better than feeling like the teens or single-digits!
Wednesday
Want temperatures to keep warming up? Wednesday's got you covered! We'll enjoy plenty of sunshine again under partly cloudy skies, all while a milder air mass continue to pour in from across Lake Michigan. Afternoon high temperatures will climb into the middle and upper 40s, along with a little less in the way of wind. Winds will shift NNW, but will back off to 6-12 mph.
Partly to mostly cloudy skies will continue into Wednesday night, with NNW winds maintaining the same speed. Temperatures will dip just a little further than on Tuesday night, coming to a stop in the mid 20s.
