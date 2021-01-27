Good Wednesday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far. You've made it to the halfway point!
No doubt, it was a busy day weather wise on Tuesday. Roads were tricky at times and we had one of our bigger snowfalls of the season, bringing some fresh powder for those who have been missing the snow.
While the snow has come to an end, with plenty of cold air around the region this morning, we have to deal with the after effects which comes in the form of slippery roads for your Wednesday commute.
Be sure to check out our School Closings page, too!
Today & Tonight
Temperatures are starting the morning in the single numbers and teens in many spots, and while our wind isn't overly strong, our wind chill values have even dropped into the low single digits at times.
Be sure to stay aware on your morning drive, especially on back roads, side streets, and in open field areas where snow has had the chance to blow around. Any moisture leftover from yesterday will have had a chance to freeze again overnight, so slick spots are definitely possible.
Skies have had a chance to clear out in parts of the area as we start the day and you may get lucky and see a bit of sunshine periodically through the day, especially away from the lakeshore. Don't expect it to help our temperatures much though. We'll be topping out in the 20s today, with wind chills running in the teens or colder all day with a north northwesterly flow (5 to 15 miles per hour).
Most areas will stay dry, but it is possible we see a few flurries or light snow showers in the northern and eastern Thumb today. We don't expect anything significant, but just be aware of the possibility.
Dry weather should hold in most, if not all, areas through tonight and skies will have another chance to clear out a bit overnight into Thursday morning. Temperatures will remain downright cold once again, with lows falling into the single numbers and teens.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.