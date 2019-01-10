Happy Thursday! We hope you've had a great week so far and hope the rest of the week is just as nice.
Lake-effect snow showers and flurries continued around Mid-Michigan on Wednesday and what's left of that activity still lingers today.
These flakes will be possible for at least a little while longer, but our general trend will be for quiet weather into the weekend with true January temperatures sticking around for the next few days.
We break down the forecast below!
Today & Tonight
Snow shower and flurry activity will gradually end this afternoon. Additional accumulations from any lake-effect snow should remain pretty minor, if you even see any accumulation at all.
Temperatures are in the 20s again this afternoon, with actual highs being a touch cooler than yesterday, but wind chills will keep things feeling more like the single digits and teens all day long so dress appropriately.
Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies will be the trend tonight with low temperatures falling well into the teens, if not single digits in our coolest areas.
Remember you can always get your extended outlook on your terms, 24/7, by checking out your First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
