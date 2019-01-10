Good Thursday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far, you've made it to the second half.
Lake-effect snow showers and flurries continued around Mid-Michigan on Wednesday and what's left of that activity still lingers this morning.
These flakes will continue to be possible for at least a little while longer, but our general trend will be for quiet weather into the weekend with true January temperatures sticking around for the next few days.
Today & Tonight
Snow shower and flurry activity will largely wane as the morning hours pass, with the only exception being areas along the eastern Thumb shoreline which may see activity linger into the early afternoon.
Additional accumulations from any lake-effect snow should remain pretty minor, if you even see any accumulation at all.
Temperatures are in the 20s again this morning and we'll be locked into the 20s again this afternoon. Today's actual highs will be a touch cooler than yesterday, but wind chills will keep things feeling more like the single digits and teens all day long so dress appropriately.
We'll stick with mostly cloudy skies to start the day, but it is possible some of those clouds break up this afternoon in places. As always, clouds can be stubborn this time of year, but we'll be optimistic!
Our cloud cover trends will largely determine our cooling trend tonight. If we partially clear out, expect lows tonight to dip well into the teens, if not single digits. If clearing take
