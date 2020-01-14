Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you had a great start to the work-week and hope you have a wonderful day ahead.
While we have been tracking some light snow and drizzle across the region this morning. Most of that should diminish towards 3:00PM. Still watch out for slick icy road conditions.
Since our temperatures will be mild this afternoon we will get a chance to thaw out, but with that in mind watch out for any standing water, slick spots, and more flood concerns.
Please go slow while traveling and remember if you ever come across a flooded road, turn around and find another way to get to your destination.
We break down the Tuesday forecast below.
Today & Tonight
Early this afternoon a few pockets of drizzle and snow will be possible. Otherwise expect a cloudy sky condition. Temperatures today will remain mild climbing into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Winds today, will be out of the southeast sustained at 5 to 15 mph.
After 3PM the precipitation should be over, and we will have a mostly cloudy sky going through the evening and overnight period.
Temperatures tonight will drop into the middle and upper 20s.
Get a full look at the rest of the week ahead with the First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast!
