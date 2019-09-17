Happy Tuesday! We hope you had a great start to the week and hope the rest of the work week is just as nice.
It has been another day of decreasing clouds. Tonight however, some clouds will move back in with another round of fog.
We break down the forecast below.
This Evening & Tonight
Sky conditions will remain mostly clear to partly cloudy this evening. If you have any plans outdoors, the weather looks great with temperatures falling through the 70s and landing in the 60s.
During the overnight period expect relatively clear skies, but we will likely battle another round of fog on Wednesday morning. At this point, make sure to give yourself some extra time for the Wednesday morning commute.
Overnight lows should settle into the middle 50s for most.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.