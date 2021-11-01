We've flipped the calendar over to November, and our weather is wasting no time getting into a November mindset!
Tonight
November began on a chilly note, and it's only going to be getting colder as we head into tonight. Mostly cloudy skies on Monday evening will clear somewhat as winds diminish a bit overnight. We won't lose the winds completely though, and that will be key to what comes next. Winds off of Lake Michigan will remain persistent enough to begin shifting a wave of lake effect showers in across Mid-Michigan, and falling temperatures will turn some of those into snow showers!
Most of the overnight rain and snow showers will remain isolated to our northwestern communities near Houghton Lake, West Branch, and Gladwin, but a few could manage to stray farther southeast. Lows tonight will take a tumble into the low 30s, with some locations dipping into the upper 20s. WSW winds will continue at 6-12 mph.
Tuesday
Tuesday will be our best chance of showers overall as lake-effect gets a boost from an upper-level disturbance passing through the area. Even so, the coverage of any showers on Tuesday will be scattered, so there will be areas that don't see a thing. Still can't ruled out some snowflakes mixing in too.
With highs expected to be in the 40s, most of this should be liquid precipitation. However, a few flakes may mix in from time to time, especially in any heavier bursts of precipitation. With ground temperatures still running warm, accumulation is not expected. At worst, a dusting for areas NW of the Tri-Cities.
Winds on Tuesday will remain breezy at times mainly from the west around 5-15 mph gusting near 25 mph. This will keep wind chills in the 20s during the morning hours, and 30s for the afternoon.
Late-Week
A few isolated showers/flurries may linger on Wednesday, but for the most part, the second half of the week looks a lot drier than we have been recently. Although rain is a good thing every now and again, considering how much we've had lately, a break like this will be much needed.
Making that stretch even better, we'll have plenty of bright skies to go along with it, especially on Friday and Saturday. For the first time in a few weeks, high school football and Friday night plans are trending mainly dry.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.