Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you are having a great week so far and we welcome you to Tuesday!
After quiet weather conditions on Monday, we are expecting more of the same today with the exception of some late night rain showers.
We break down the forecast below.
Today & Tonight
Sun and clouds will be the theme for today. It will be great with a mostly sunny to a partly cloudy sky condition.
Temperatures are expected to climb above average for this time of year. Normal high temperatures are in the middle 60s and today our high temperatures will reach the upper 60s for most locations.
It will be a tad breezy today with southwesterly winds sustained at 10 to 20 mph. This evening will be beautiful for any evening plans, we will just have increasing clouds.
Those clouds will eventually lead to a chance of rain showers starting around 10PM continuing into our Wednesday morning. The rain will be scattered and the rain will favor areas north of the Bay.
Overnight low temperatures will drop into the middle and lower 50s.
