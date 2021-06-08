Thunderstorms on Tuesday evening gained a little muscle and put down some heavy, but needed rain. The chance for more storms will continue on Wednesday.
Tonight
Lingering showers will continue to diminish, and should warp up completely by midnight. Beyond that, we'll be left in the steam room under partly to mostly cloudy skies. The humid conditions, combined with calm winds and the leftover ground moisture from Tuesday's rain, will lead to some patchy fog. Be prepared for poor visibility on the morning drive!
Wednesday
Without sounding like a broken record, most of the morning should remain dry with a few rays of sun possible early on.
Best timeframe looking like the afternoon and early evening for a few more pop-up showers and t-storms in a hit or miss fashion.
High temperatures continue to stay very warm in the mid 80s.
Late Week Outlook
While rain chances litter the 7-Day forecast, there are some things to know about this week's rain chances.
First, although there is a chance for rain just about every day, none of these chances are a guarantee for your backyard. We expect the coverage each day to be fairly scattered, so you could see rain multiple times this week, or perhaps only once.
Secondly, that scattered nature will also make rainfall totals highly variable this week. It's one of those weeks where the town next door may see multiple downpours and pick up over an inch this week, while you barely manage 0.25" all week long.
Lastly, the highest coverage each day should be during the afternoon and evening. Showers and periodic thunderstorms will be possible during the late night and morning hours, but prime time will be during the "heat of the day".
Temperatures trends look to stay above average into the weekend will little movement; mid 80s.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.