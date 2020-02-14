Valentine's Day was a cold one, but hopefully that didn't get in the way of you having a great day. Things will be turning milder for the weekend, but we'll see a little snow too.
Overnight
Mostly clear skies will contribute to another very cold night across Mid-Michigan. Low temperatures will duck into the single-digits, but will remain above zero this time around. Wind chills won't however, spending the night below zero once again.
Weekend Outlook
Milder air will return Saturday with high temperatures climbing back into the 30s.
Unfortunately, we will have breezy conditions which will give us a wind chill factor. Sustained winds are expected at 10-20 miles per hour out the southwest with gusts near 30 miles per hour at times.
Clouds will increase throughout the day and eventually those clouds will bring some snow showers starting in the evening. So once again tricky travel will be possible. Accumulations, if any, shouldn't amount to much.
We will dry out by Sunday and temperatures will be a touch warmer in the middle 30s.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
