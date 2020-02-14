Valentine's Day was a cold one, but hopefully that didn't get in the way of you having a great day. Things will be turning milder for the weekend, but we'll see a little snow too.

Overnight

Mostly clear skies will contribute to another very cold night across Mid-Michigan. Low temperatures will duck into the single-digits, but will remain above zero this time around. Wind chills won't however, spending the night below zero once again.

Weekend Outlook

Milder air will return Saturday with high temperatures climbing back into the 30s. 

Highs Saturday

Unfortunately, we will have breezy conditions which will give us a wind chill factor. Sustained winds are expected at 10-20 miles per hour out the southwest with gusts near 30 miles per hour at times.

Snow Saturday

Clouds will increase throughout the day and eventually those clouds will bring some snow showers starting in the evening. So once again tricky travel will be possible. Accumulations, if any, shouldn't amount to much. 

We will dry out by Sunday and temperatures will be a touch warmer in the middle 30s.

Highs Sunday

Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!

Copyright 2020 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.