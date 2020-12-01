Snow just couldn't muster enough energy to make significant progress west, so accumulations we limited almost exclusively to the Thumb on Monday night and Tuesday. Whether you picked up snow or didn't see a flake, everyone will see improvement as we move into the middle of the week.
Weather Alerts
LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY in effect until 11:00 PM for TUSCOLA County.
LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING in effect until 11:00 AM for HURON County.
Overnight
The storm system that brought snow to the Thumb and as far inland as Genesee County will begin to slowly track east into New England overnight, taking any remaining snow or cloud cover with it. While skies will clear, breezy conditions will persist out of the northwest with cold air riding in on those winds.
Low temperatures will settle in the upper 20s by daybreak, but expect wind chills to dip well down into the teens. WNW winds at 10-20 mph will also contribute to continued shoreline flooding along the south shore of the Bay, particularly in Huron County.
Wednesday
Sunshine from end to end on Wednesday, and a much-needed from the cloudy and/or snowy weather. Temperatures will get a bit of a bump thanks to the returning sun, climbing back above normal into the mid 40s. Cutting back on that a bit will be lingering WNW winds at 10-20 mph. Wind chills will hover in the 30s for most of the late-morning and afternoon, but the sun should help to take some of that edge off.
Skies remain clear for Wednesday night, with lows set to take another dive into the middle and upper 20s.
Stay warm, everyone!
