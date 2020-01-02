We drew another winner on Thursday with some bonus sunshine and unseasonably mild temperatures, but changes begin on Friday.
Overnight
Mostly cloudy skies will have the run of things overnight as we remain sandwiched in between a weak cold front over Lake Michigan, and an expansive rainmaker over the deep south and Mid-Atlantic. Despite the cloud cover, no rain or snow is expected.
Low temperatures will only dip to the mid 30s, keeping us around 5 degrees above what our normal high temperatures should be. Southwest winds will ease to 5-10 mph.
Friday
What looked like it was going to be a soggy day early in the week, will instead be a dry one on Friday. Good news, considering we are still working on drying out from the heavy rains on Sunday and Monday. The storm emerging from the deep south will track northeastward along the Appalachian Mountains, spilling more clouds our way, but pulling its associated rain away to our south and east.
The cold front to our west will also track through the region, offering up little more than some reinforcement to the clouds already in place. A few breaks of sun may filter through from time to time, but we'll be a far cry from the amount of sun we enjoyed on Wednesday and Thursday.
Highs will stay mild for one more day, at least. Expect readings in the low 40s during the afternoon, with westerly winds at only 4-8 mph.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.