Good Sunday afternoon to you Mid-Michigan! We hope you are having a great weekend!
Hopefully you enjoyed the sunshine from Friday, because clouds, fog, and rain look to be the theme finishing out the weekend. Eventually, colder air and snow look to greet us starting off the new week.
We break down the wild forecast below!
Today & Tonight
This will be the warmest day in the extended forecast. We expect temperatures to reach above average in many locations; in the middle 40s. Some could reach into the upper 40s and close to 50 farther south and east. Colder temperatures north and west of the tri-cities with temperatures reaching only into the low 40s. Normal for this time of year is the upper 30s.
We look to continue seeing periods of showers move in for the afternoon and evening. While this activity does look to stay scattered in nature, there will be breaks in between the shower activity. No washouts today.
As colder air begins to move in on the back side of the system later into this evening, areas with cooler temperatures will experience a change of rain to snow showers. Eventually, all of Mid-Michigan will see snow showers by the evening and overnight hours. Travel issues may happen for Monday morning's commute as some minor accumulations of upwards of an inch of snow look to be possible. Most look to receive just a light dusting.
Lows Sunday night will drop down into the upper 20s and lower 30s.
Monday
Be sure to watch out for some slick spots throughout the morning commute as temperatures will be below freezing starting out in the upper 20 and low 30s.
Some lingering snow showers will be possible for the early morning hours. The majority of the snow activity will be wrapping up just before noon. A few flurries will look to linger into the afternoon. North winds off of Lake Huron could promote some lake effect snow into the Thumb too.
High temperatures after the passage of the cold front from the night before will keep highs contained to the mid 30s. Winds will become a bit breezy out of the north around 5-15 mph with gusts reaching upwards of 20 mph. Wind chills will be feeling more like the 20s. Be prepared to dress for that.
Remember you can always get your extended outlook on your terms, 24/7, by checking out your First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
