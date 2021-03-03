Wednesday treated us to a taste of Spring with some locations topping 50 degrees! Now, we trend cooler for the second half of the week.
Overnight
Partly to mostly cloudy skies will take us through the remainder of Wednesday night, the returning clouds the result of some colder air filtering across the region. Even so, temperatures will check in around average for early March.
Lows will dip to the low and middle 20s, with a NNW wind at 6-12 mph. At worst, wind chills will fall into the teens.
Thursday
A chilly start out the door can be expected hitting the roads for your morning commute going to work or school. Expect the 20s for the morning hours.
Due to a change in wind direction to the north northwest, highs for your Thursday will be limited to the mid 30s going into the afternoon hours. One of the "cooler" days compared to days previous.
Some leftover clouds from overnight hours will begin to mix out and decrease in coverage going into the afternoon and evening hours.
Skies will continue to stay mostly clear going into Thursday evening and overnight into Friday.
Lows Thursday night will be even colder; dipping into the upper teens.
Looking ahead, the dry stretch along with a boost in temperatures back to the 40s and even some 50s looks like a possibility into next week! Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.