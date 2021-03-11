This week's warm and even record-breaking temperatures have been a real treat, even with Thursday's strong winds. It's now time to dip back toward reality as we head into the weekend, but there's nothing bad about the weather coming our way!
Overnight
Winds have eased up considerably from where they were on Thursday afternoon, but we'll still look for a light breeze to continue overnight. Skies will remain clear, even as a second cold front approaches from the northwest closer to daybreak.
Lows will take a dip back toward chillier readings in the low 30s, although that is still several degrees above average for mid-March. Winds will come in from the west at 5-15 mph, pushing wind chills into the 20s.
Friday
The clear conditions from the overnight will set us up for a sunny Friday! Temperatures will not be as warm as Thursday, but upper 40s is still in the forecast.
High pressure will start to build in for the afternoon, and that will hand around through most of the weekend.
Stay warm, everyone!
