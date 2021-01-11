Our weather put on its all-too-familiar gray shades on Sunday, and those continued on Monday. We'll need to stay alert for icy conditions tonight, though!
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect until 8:00 AM Tuesday for GLADWIN, OGEMAW, and ROSCOMMON Counties.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect until Noon Tuesday for CLARE, GRATIOT, and ISABELLA Counties.
Overnight
Cloudy skies will give way to spotty freezing drizzle overnight. This will result in a light glaze of ice where it falls, and will make for potentially dangerous conditions into the Tuesday morning commute. Overnight and morning commuters should plan on extra driving time, and use extra caution. If a road surface appears wet, assume that it is icy!
Temperatures will hover in the upper 20s and low 30s throughout the night, with a SW wind at 6-12 mph.
Tuesday
Lingering freezing drizzle and icy conditions will persist through the first half of Tuesday morning. Temperatures will warm into the mid 30s during the afternoon, changing any lingering drizzle over to liquid, although a stray flurry will also be possible. Expect SW winds to continue at 6-12 mph.
Skies will remain generally cloudy on Tuesday night, but drier conditions are expected. Lows will again settle in the upper 20s.
Stay warm, everyone!
