More clouds, more showers, more gloomy conditions stuck around on Thursday, but we're in for some big improvement on Friday!
Tonight
A final push of scattered drizzle will track through the region this evening, making things a little soggy here and there on the drive home. That activity will wind down after 9:00 PM, leaving us with mostly cloudy skies for the overnight period.
Some clearing will take shape before daybreak north of Saginaw Bay, allowing temperatures there to drop into the middle and upper 30s. This will lead to a combination of patchy fog and patchy frost along and north of M-55, with the fog threat also extending to shoreline areas of Lake Huron. Just about everyone else will see lows level off in the middle 40s, making for a bit of a chilly night no matter where you are.
Friday
This is our day! Goodbye gray and gloom, hello sunny and blue! High pressure will settle directly over Michigan for the balance of our Friday, making quick work of any leftover fog and morning clouds. We'll enjoy mostly sunny skies all the way through sunset, and we'll even get a slight boost in our temperatures.
It will still be cooler than average for mid-September, but we'll be closer with highs in the upper 60s. A few locations around the Flint metro area may manage to top 70. A light ENE wind will remain in place at 5-10 mph, but it will not spoil our Friday one bit!
Stay warm, everyone!
