Hello Mid-Michigan! We're almost to the weekend.
Temperatures the past few days have been bitter cold with sub zero wind chills.
If you want some warmer temperatures, the forecast is looking to oblige going into the weekend and next week.
No major storm systems look to come out way for awhile.
Here's your forecast!
Today & Tonight
An overall quiet end expected to the week!
The only chance for a stray snow showers off Lake Huron will be early this morning mainly north of the Bay. Most should stay dry this morning.
Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be the theme going into this afternoon and evening.
Highs will climb to around normal in the low to mid 30s.
Clouds will slowly decrease tonight, with lows dipping into the middle 20s.
The Weekend
We'll keep warming up over the weekend! Partly cloudy skies on Saturday won't stop temperatures from find their way to around 40 degrees.
A more even blend of sun and clouds on Sunday will boost us further, reaching the low to mid 40s.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
