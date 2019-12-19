Temperatures took a more comfortable turn on Thursday along with a decent dose of sunshine for some of us. If you still want it warmer, the forecast is looking to oblige.
Tonight
Our weather will be nothing if not quiet tonight through most of the next week. Partly to mostly cloudy skies from Thursday afternoon will trend cloudier as the night goes on, but there's no need to worry about snow or any other precipitation.
Temperatures will settle into the upper teens and low 20s, with just a light and variable wind. So, for a change, we'll give the wind chills a break.
Friday
All quiet again on Friday! High pressure over Hudson Bay will duke it out with a weak frontal boundary draped from the Great Lakes to the northern Plains, leading to a back-and-forth between partly and mostly cloudy skies.
One benefit of the front slowly inching northeastward will be a continued moderating trend in our temperatures. Highs will climb to around normal in the low to mid 30s.
Clouds will decrease on Friday night, with lows dipping into the middle 20s.
The Weekend
We'll keep warming up over the weekend! Mostly cloudy skies on Saturday won't stop temperatures from find their way to around 40 degrees.
A more even blend of sun and clouds on Sunday will boost us further, reaching the low to mid 40s.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
