Two high winds events in less than a week, with gusts topping 60 mph in some areas on Thursday. We'll quiet things down now for the end of the work week!
Overnight
Any scattered clouds will clear out overnight, and the winds will continue to ease up as high pressure approaches from the Plains. It's back to reality temperature-wise too, with readings heading back into the middle and upper 20s by morning. Even as the winds ease, it will still be breezy enough to add some extra bite to the cold. Expect wind chills in the teens to low 20s as you head out the door in the morning!
Friday
How about some quiet weather after? Friday's giving us a well-earned break with high pressure drifting in over the Great Lakes. We'll start out with mostly sunny skies in the morning, followed by a few high clouds around midday. Clouds will begin to build early in the evening, but we'll remain rain and snow free throughout the day.
Most importantly of all, winds will not be an issue. We'll look for a light westerly breeze at around 6-12 mph, with highs only climbing into the middle and upper 30s.
Mostly cloudy skies will take over on Friday night as a new disturbance develops to our south and tracks into the Ohio Valley. A few snow showers will be possible closer to daybreak, and will continue at times into Saturday.
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
