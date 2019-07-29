Happy Monday! We hope you had a great weekend and we send our best for a great week.
We've started the week on a stormy note with several severe thunderstorms rolling throughout Mid-Michigan earlier this afternoon.
The good news is conditions improve dramatically going into mid week and beyond!
We break down the forecast below.
Tonight
With the chance for showers and thunderstorms, be sure to check out our Interactive Radar.
We'll see chances of showers and thunderstorms last through this evening before eventually things quiet down overnight. In short, if you have evening plans tonight, you'll need to keep an eye on the radar before heading out.
A few storms could be on the stronger side with gusty winds along with heavy rainfall.
Once rain comes to an end, we'll see partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight.
Lows falling into the upper 50s to middle 60s into Tuesday morning.
Tuesday
A good mix of sun and clouds will be likely throughout the day after the passage of a cold front.
The chance will still be there for a few pop up showers and t-storms especially into the afternoon and early evening hours.
The coverage of this activity looks to stay more more isolated. Not as widespread at the showers and storms received on Monday.
Temperatures will be a notch cooler behind the front; highs reaching around 80 give or take a few degrees.
Winds out of the northwest around 5-10 mph will begin to help usher in some more dry air and make humidity levels more comfortable going into mid-week.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
