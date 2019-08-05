Good Monday morning! We hope you had a great weekend and we hope it's a smooth start to the week.
It was a mostly dry weekend with just a few showers and storms here and there, and it looks like the pattern will stay consistent as we go through our Monday. Most of today will be dry, but we'll still have some chances for storms during the next 24 hours.
Today & Tonight
Everything is quiet as we start the brand new workweek today, with temperatures running very similar to the last few days with a mix of 50s and 60s out the door.
The only obstacle on the morning drive is a bit of patchy fog for some. Keep an eye out for it, but most areas are in good shape.
With plenty of sunshine to start the day, expect another efficient warm up into the afternoon. Highs will be a bit warmer than the weekend with a climb into the middle and upper 80s. Even our lakeshore counties will have a chance to warm up a bit more today with a southwesterly flow around 5 to 15 miles per hour.
We should stay dry for the most part through the morning hours and early afternoon. Like the last few days, we can't rule out a later afternoon shower and storm, but coverage is expected to be isolated. It appears the best chances for this are north and west of the Tri-Cities.
Evening plans can go on as scheduled, but also like Saturday and Sunday, check in with the radar once in awhile. There may be many areas who stay dry through the daylight hours.
The best chances for rain will come late evening and overnight after many of us have already gone to bed, with showers and storms continuing into the morning drive on Tuesday. Severe weather is not expected, but locally heavy rain and gusty winds are possible in the strongest cells.
With the rain around overnight, expect overnight lows to stay muggy in the middle and upper 60s.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
