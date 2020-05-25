Good Monday morning! We hope you've had a great weekend and wish you all the best for a safe Memorial Day, whether you're traveling or spending some time honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
It's been a pretty solid weekend overall here in Mid-Michigan, with dry weather sticking around most of the time. Highs climbed back into the 80s in many areas on Sunday as well, and only get warmer as we start this week.
While we can't rule out wet weather the next few days, the chances will remain fairly hit or miss, so we don't expect any washouts through Wednesday.
Memorial Day (Today & Tonight)
We're only looking at a few passing clouds out the door this morning, with no wet weather expected for any early morning travel. The possibility is certainly there for a bit of patchy fog, especially near the lakeshore, but that's the only hurdle this morning.
Temperatures are running in the low 50s to middle 60s, so we've got a decent temperature range this morning.
Sunshine from Sunday should continue today with a few clouds developing as the day goes along. That sunshine, in conjunction with a southerly wind flow around 5 to 15 miles per hour, should ensure another warm day temperature wise with plenty of middle 80s this afternoon. With humidity on the rise, we could feel more like the upper 80s to near 90.
With that heat and humidity in mind, it's possible we see a few showers and storms develop this afternoon. Coverage is expected to be scattered, so no need to cancel anything you might have planned, but be aware of that possibility. Severe weather is not expected, but the strongest storms may have gusty winds and hail.
Any storms should diminish as we lose the heating of the day with quiet weather moving back in for the later evening and overnight hours. Overnight lows won't fall too far, largely staying in the middle to upper 60s.
Rain Chances, Heat & Humidity Outlook
With our summer-like pattern, chances for showers and storms exist through the first part of this coming week. Thankfully, these chances don't look like all day rain chances through at least Wednesday. We'll keep our eyes on it, however.
Temperatures will remain in the 80s through Wednesday, before starting to cool down toward typical values for Friday and Saturday in the low 70s. Humidity levels will become much more tolerable late week following the passage of a cold front on Thursday.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
