The 4th of July weekend is here, and we're looking at some good weather throughout! You just need to be ready to stay cool!
Tonight
You should be able to get away with keeping the windows open for one more night, with cool and comfortable conditions expected to hang on for tonight. Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies are expected as high pressure draws ever closer to the region overnight, as low temperatures take another dip into the 50s. Even with a light and variable wind, the cool air should have no trouble finding its way into your house for some comfortable sleeping conditions!
Saturday
The break in the heat and humidity was nice, but we're flipping back into some more summerlike weather beginning on Saturday. With high pressure maintaining control of our weather, we'll enjoy mostly sunny skies on Saturday, but the position of the high will trigger a change in our air mass. With the high tracking east of the region, we'll flip the winds into the opposite direction and elevate our temperatures into the mid 80s on Saturday afternoon. That will come with an increase in the humidity, but you shouldn't have any trouble for your outdoor plans.
Quiet weather will continue on Saturday evening, with no problems for the finale of the Bay City Fireworks Festival or any other outdoor activities! Expect mostly clear skies on Saturday night with lows headed for the low 60s, and those all-too-familiar muggy conditions.
Independence Day
We're going to be cooking on the 4th, and I'm not just talking about burgers or hot dogs. Heat and humidity will continue to pour in on the west side of high pressure, pushing high temperatures to around 90 degrees. Add in the high humidity, and much of the day will likely feel closer to the mid 90s! No need to worry about any storms under mostly sunny skies, but you'll want to make sure to stay cool hydrated!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
