Good Tuesday morning! We hope you had a great start to the week and hope Tuesday is just as nice.
It was a gorgeous start to the week on Monday, at least before the clouds moved in during the evening. If you didn't have a chance to enjoy it yesterday, we'll have another nice day ahead of us today. However, we will be turning up the heat a bit and the humidity will be making a comeback as well.
Today & Tonight
Any showers from last night are quickly moving out this morning and once they do, dry weather should prevail through the daylight hours. Skies are also clearing out this morning, which should allow for plenty of sunshine through the course of the day as well.
That sunshine, along with an enthusiastic southerly wind flow early today (10-20 miles per hour with gusts near 30 mph), should help our temperatures jump into the middle 80s and upper 80s around most of the area this afternoon. If that weren't enough, we'll see a noticeable uptick in the humidity, which could make it feel near 90 at times.
Dry weather is expected to hold through much of the evening as well, but we will be keeping an eye on storms that develop upstream in Wisconsin and Minnesota. These storms will track to the east and southeast as the evening goes along, with some of them possibly tracking through Mid-Michigan.
If they do find their way into our region, the possibility is there that some of the storms could be strong to severe. The Storm Prediction Center has put our region in a Slight Risk for severe storms. This risk level is a 2 on a scale of 5, with 5 being the highest risk for severe weather.
We'll keep an eye on how this threat evolves through the course of the day as better info becomes available and the latest outlooks are issued. It's possible the risk area could change a bit.
The time frame we'll be watching for any strong storms will be from 10 PM through about 6 AM Wednesday morning. Strong wind gusts, heavy rain, and potentially some hail will be the main hazards in these storms if they materialize.
Overnight lows will remain mild and muggy with clouds sticking around tonight. Expect values in the lower to upper 60s by Wednesday morning.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
